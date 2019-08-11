Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,609,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

