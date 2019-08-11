Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

VRTU traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 707,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,077,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,684 shares in the company, valued at $624,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

