Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 157,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,433.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. AJO LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 247.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 121,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

