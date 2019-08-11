Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.10-0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 1,452,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $334.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

