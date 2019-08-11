Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

VST traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 2,832,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 276.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

