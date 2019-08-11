Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.43 ($34.22).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.86. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

