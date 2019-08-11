VouchForMe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,508.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $931,826.00 and $76,508.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00262997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.01268504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00094846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

