Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $150.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.61.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.