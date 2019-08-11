WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $1.08 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00263889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.01265457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

