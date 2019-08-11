Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.34. 428,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

