Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 165.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,188. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $8,600,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,848 shares of company stock worth $35,397,219. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

