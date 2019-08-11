Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 60.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. 38,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,266. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.

