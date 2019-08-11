Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DMRL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517. Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.