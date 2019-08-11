Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 33.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Biogen by 18.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,158,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Biogen by 424.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,113,000 after buying an additional 746,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.80. The stock had a trading volume of 877,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,765. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

