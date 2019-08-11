Wedbush Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $45.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.52.

NYSE G traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 1,268,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85. Genpact has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,917 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

