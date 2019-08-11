Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

UBER stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,978,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

