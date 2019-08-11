WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 25.0% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 165,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.