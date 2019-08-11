Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wendys by 12.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,406.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 3,766,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

