WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. WesBanco has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

