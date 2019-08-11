Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,968,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,367% from the previous session’s volume of 611,464 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.