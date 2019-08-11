WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,016,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 971,651 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,295,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 610,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,436 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,547,000 after purchasing an additional 448,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.44. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $73.94 and a 12 month high of $116.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

