WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $294,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,984 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,261,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,266,000 after buying an additional 270,941 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,971,000 after buying an additional 256,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,659,000 after buying an additional 240,014 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.75. 398,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,695. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

