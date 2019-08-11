WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 11,605 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2,321.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after buying an additional 1,562,529 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 114.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after buying an additional 1,396,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 64.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,248,000 after buying an additional 806,368 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,484,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,648,000 after buying an additional 780,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

In other news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,838. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

