WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 105 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $379.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

