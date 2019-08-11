WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,564. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.