West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 291.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,310,000 after purchasing an additional 275,676 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,855,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,642,000 after purchasing an additional 228,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,250,000 after purchasing an additional 137,312 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after purchasing an additional 514,184 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $267.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

