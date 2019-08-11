West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Amarin comprises about 1.5% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Amarin by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904,624 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amarin by 395.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 815,616 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Amarin by 56.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amarin by 11,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 182,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 642,388 shares of company stock worth $13,041,271. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,259,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

