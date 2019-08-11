West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 413,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

