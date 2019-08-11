Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock reported year-over-year improvement in both third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues. While the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line missed the same. The company projects adjusted segment EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $880 million and $925 million. Benefits from higher sequential seasonal volumes across both segments will be offset by lower containerboard prices. The company’s implied guidance for fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA is at around $3.25 billion, down from $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion. In fiscal 2019 higher maintenance downtime compared with the prior year will impact results. Further, the folding carton markets remain challenged by weak demand for processed, frozen, and dry foods. WestRock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Westrock from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.32. 1,680,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,198. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 201.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 11.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 12.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 125,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 160,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

