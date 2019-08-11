Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. 9,737,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,930,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

