Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

