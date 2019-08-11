Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

In related news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 7,337,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,902,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

