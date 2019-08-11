Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €220.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €147.97 ($172.06) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €198.80 ($231.16).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €144.75 ($168.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €149.07. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

