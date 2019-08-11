Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after buying an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 783,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

