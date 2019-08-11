Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 290,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,162. Workiva has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,645.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,529,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,585 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,355. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 76,679 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Workiva by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

