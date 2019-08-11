Worldcore (WRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $415.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $131,227.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, OKEx, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00264231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.01268760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

