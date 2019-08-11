W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 1,877,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,422. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $647.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.99.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 7,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,850 shares of company stock valued at $593,037 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 95.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 90,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70,749 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 37.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 327,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 446,978 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

