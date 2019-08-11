Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.