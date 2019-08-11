XMax (XMX) Achieves Market Cap of $55.76 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, XMax has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $55.76 million and approximately $579,592.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, FCoin, Hotbit and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.90 or 0.04420862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,451,258,802 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HADAX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Graviex, FCoin, DDEX, ABCC and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

