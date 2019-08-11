YGGDRASH Market Cap Hits $3.78 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $117,999.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00262490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01266187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

