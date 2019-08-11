Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.96, 146,498 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 115,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 126.91% and a negative net margin of 1,474.19%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

