Yocoin (YOC) One Day Volume Hits $1,008.00

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $274,290.00 and $1,008.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00768562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.