Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Finisar reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

FNSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Finisar by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Finisar by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Finisar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Finisar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in Finisar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

FNSR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 744,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

