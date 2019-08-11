Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Horizon Global posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZN. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:HZN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,199 shares in the company, valued at $213,116.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Global stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,364 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.69% of Horizon Global worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

