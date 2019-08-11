Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

POL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wellington Shields raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 297,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

