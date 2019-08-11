Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Repligen also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

RGEN traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $91.84. 301,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 675.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

