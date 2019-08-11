Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Stantec reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $680.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.48 million.

Several research firms have commented on STN. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stantec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 980.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stantec by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,961,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

