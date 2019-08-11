Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 54.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 24.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,352,000 after purchasing an additional 636,089 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,069,819.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 502,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.99. 832,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,317. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.61. Atlassian has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $149.80.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

