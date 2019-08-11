Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.44. Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackstone Group.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NYSE BX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,193. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 259,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.