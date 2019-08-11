Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. DA Davidson began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 669,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $909.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 478,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 22.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Boot Barn by 17.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.